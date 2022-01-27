Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2022 match?

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Karachi Kings will lock horns against Multan Sultans in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Multan Sultans are the winners of the last season, whereas the Karachi Kings won the title in 2020. The game will be live on Sony Six from 7.30 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground is 168 runs. There’s a lot of dew factor thing in this time of the season, and batting will be easier in 2nd innings. Out of 34 T20 games played here, 25 games are won by the chasing teams.

Karachi Kings preview

Karachi Kings lost in the playoffs last season, and they would want to improve this time around. Babar Azam is appointed the new captain of the side, and he is a world-class player. Joe Clarke is coming on the back of a brilliant BBL 11, whereas Sharjeel Khan is yet another destructive player at the top. Mohammad Nabi is the spin all-rounder of the side, whereas Lewis Gregory and Jordan Thompson are the pace all-rounders. Imad Wasim will lead the spin-bowling, whereas Mohammad Amir is the leader of the pace attack.

Probable XI: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Jordan Thompson, Imad Wasim, Talha Ahsan, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir.

Multan Sultans preview

Multan Sultans are the defending champions, and they again have a terrific squad. Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of the side, and he won the ICC T20 Player of the year award of 2021. Sohaib Maqsood had a terrific PSL 2021, whereas Rilee Rossouw and Shan Masood are other important batters of the side. Tim David was terrific in BBL 11, and he will play the role of a finisher. Imran Tahir will take care of spin, whereas David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Imran Khan will take care of pace.

Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Sr., Imran Tahir.

Match Prediction

Multan Sultans will be the favourites to win this game.