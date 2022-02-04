Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match?

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Karachi Kings will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Peshawar Zalmi have won one of their three games, whereas the Kings are in search of their first win. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

Pitch Report

The pitch has been excellent for batting this season. There is an even bounce on the track, whereas the boundaries are small as well. Both teams would want to chase because of the dew factor.

Karachi Kings preview

Karachi Kings have lost all three of their games, and they are in desperate need of a win. Sharjeel Khan has been their best batter, whereas Joe Clarke and Babar Azam are clearly struggling. The middle-order of this side is also not looking great at the moment. Mohammad Nabi has scalped three wickets, whereas the rest of the bowlers have struggled too. This side needs to turn the tides soon in their favour.

Probable XI: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Aamer Yamin, Lewis Gregory, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Illyas.

Peshawar Zalmi preview

Peshawar Zalmi lost in the final last year, and they have won one of their three games this season. Kamran Akmal made a brilliant comeback in the last game, whereas Hazratullah Zazai is also back in the team. Shoaib Malik has batted well in the middle-order, whereas Sherfane Rutherford has been brilliant as a finisher. The Batting of this side looks great, but the problem is in the bowling department. Qadir has been their best bowler with three wickets so far, whereas Wahab Riaz has been wicketless. Saqib Mahmood is expected to play this game.

Probable XI: Kamran Akmal, Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz, Arish Ali Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Qadir.

Match Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi will be the favourites to win this game.