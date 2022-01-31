Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2022 match?

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Quetta Gladiators will lock horns against Multan Sultans in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. The Gladiators have won one of their two games, whereas the Sultans have won both of their theirs. The game will be live on Sony Six from 7.30 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

Pitch Report

The pitch has been excellent for batting this season. There is an even bounce on the track, whereas the boundaries are small as well. Both teams would want to chase because of the dew factor.

Quetta Gladiators preview

Quetta Gladiators have won one of their two games, and they would want to make momentum. Ahsan Ali has scored two half-centuries in two games, whereas Will Smeed has also been great. Ben Duckett, Iftekhar Ahmed, and Sarfaraz Ahmed will take care of the middle-order. Mohammad Nawaz is the spin all-rounder, whereas James Faulker is the pace all-rounder. Naseem Shah is looking in excellent form, whereas the rest of the bowlers have been decent too.

Probable XI: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftekhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Asir Qureshi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Naseem Shah was bowling rockets yesterday 👏 The 18-year-old claimed the joint-seventh best figures in PSL history to give Quetta Gladiators their first win of the year. What a talent! pic.twitter.com/AalG6vorGh — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 30, 2022

Multan Sultans preview

Multan Sultans are the defending champions, and they have won both of their games this season. Mohammad Rizwan has scored two half-centuries in two games, whereas Shan Masood has also been great as an opener. Sohaib Maqsood had a terrific PSL 2021, whereas Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, and Khushdil Shah are other important batters. Imran Tahir will take care of spin, whereas David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Imran Khan will take care of pace. The team is looking in brilliant form.

Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Sr., Imran Tahir.

Match Prediction