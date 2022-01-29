Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 match?

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Karachi Kings will lock horns against Quetta Gladiators in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Both teams have lost their first game of the tournament, and they would want to bounce back. The game will be live on Sony Six from 7.30 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground is 167 runs. There’s a lot of dew factor thing in this time of the season, and batting will be easier in 2nd innings. Out of 35 T20 games played here, 26 games are won by the chasing teams.

Karachi Kings preview

Karachi Kings lost in the playoffs last season, and they also lost the first game of this season. Babar Azam is again the best batter of the side, whereas he is also the captain. Joe Clarke is coming on the back of a brilliant BBL 11, whereas Sharjeel Khan is yet another destructive player at the top. Mohammad Nabi is the spin all-rounder of the side, whereas Lewis Gregory is the pace all-rounder. Imad Wasim can return in this game, whereas the injury of Mohammad Amir is a concern.

Probable XI: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Illyas, Mohammad Taha.

Here’s a debutant the HBL PSL and it’s fans will remember! @will_smeed is our player of the match tonight. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #QGvMS pic.twitter.com/19B29e0R5P — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 28, 2022

Quetta Gladiators preview

Quetta Gladiators failed to make the playoffs last season, and they lost the first game of this season. Will Smeed proved his class in the last game, whereas Ahsan Aloi also batted well at the top. Ben Duckett, Iftekhar Ahmed, and Sarfaraz Ahmed will take care of the middle-order. Mohammad Nawaz is the spin all-rounder, whereas James Faulker is the pace all-rounder. The bowling looks decent with the likes of Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Tanvir, and Naseem Shah.

Probable XI: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftekhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Asir Qureshi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Match Prediction

Quetta Gladiators will be the favourites to win this game.