Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2022 match?

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan Sultans in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore Qalandars have won three of their five games, whereas the Sultans have won all five of their games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8.00 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings batting score in T20 games at this ground is 167 runs. Both teams would want to chase looking at the dew factor.

Lahore Qalandars preview

Lahore Qalandars have won three of their five games this season, and Quetta Gladiators defeated them in the last game. Fakhar Zaman is in excellent form, where he has scored one century and three half-centuries. Apart from his leg-spin, Rashid Khan has been impressive with the bat as well. Harry Brook has played some brilliant innings in the lower order, whereas Phil Salt and Kamran Ghulam have also been decent. Shaheen Afridi is the highest wicket-taker with seven wickets, whereas the rest of the bowlers have also been decent.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Multan Sultans preview

Multan Sultans are the defending champions, and they have won all six of their games this season. Shan Masood is the highest run-scorer of the side, whereas Mohammad Rizwan is the 2nd highest. Tim David is in outstanding form, whereas Rilee Rossouw and Sohaib Maqsood are also brilliant T20 players. Khushdil SHah has scalped 12 wickets in the tournament, whereas Tahir, Dahani, and Muzarabani are also looking in fine rhythm. This time is looking in fine form.

Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir.

Match Prediction

Multan Sultans are the favourites to win this game.