Who will win today PAK vs AUS match: Who is expected to win Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test match?

Pakistan vs Australia: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the first test between Pakistan and Australia.

Pakistan will take on Australia in the first test of the three-test series. The match will be played at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi. Pakistan has been a dominant side at home, whereas the Aussies are coming on the back of a brilliant Ashes campaign. The game will be live on Sony Six from 10.30 AM IST.

Who will win today Pakistan vs Australia test match

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score at this ground is 296 runs, whereas the 4th innings score is 173 runs. This is an average subcontinent pitch where both teams would want to bat first after winning the toss.

Pakistan preview

Pakistan’s World Test Championship chances rely a lot on this series. Babar Azam and Fawad Alam are certainly the batters to look out for, whereas Mohammad Rizwan and Azhar Ali are the other players to look out for. Shan Masood is set to be back at the top-order, and he had a brilliant PSL campaign. Shaheen Afridi will lead the pace attack, but the injuries to Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali is a concern. Haris Rauf is also out due to Covid. Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan will take care of the spin.

Probable XI: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah.

Australia preview

Australia won the Ashes convincingly, but the record in the subcontinent is a thing of worry. Usman Khawaja is set to partner David Warner at the top, whereas Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will be their lead middle-order players. Travis Head won the Ashes Man of the Ashes, whereas Alex Carey is the wicket-keeper. The bowling combination is a thing of worry for the visitors. It is looking like Aussies will play with two pacers plus Cam Green and two spinners.

Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cam Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood/Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

Match Prediction

Pakistan will be the favourites to win this game.