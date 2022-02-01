Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2022 match?

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Islamabad United will lock horns against Multan Sultans in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Islamabad United have won their only game, whereas the Sultans have won all three of their games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 7.30 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Pitch Report

The pitch has been excellent for batting this season. There is an even bounce on the track, whereas the boundaries are small as well. Both teams would want to chase because of the dew factor.

Islamabad United preview

Islamabad United have started their PSL 2022 campaign with a win. This team looks well balanced on the paper. Alex Hales and Paul Stirling proved their class in the last game, whereas Colin Munro will also be back from this match. Asif Ali proved his class in the T20 World Cup, whereas the addition of Azam Khan is a bonus. Shadab Khan will take care of spin duties, whereas there are pacers like Hasan Ali, Merchant de Lange, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr in the team.

Probable XI: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Merchant de Lange.

Multan Sultans preview

Multan Sultans are the defending champions, and they have won all three of their games this season. Mohammad Rizwan has scored two half-centuries in two games, whereas Shan Masood has also scored two half-centuries. Sohaib Maqsood had a terrific PSL 2021, whereas Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, and Khushdil Shah are other important batters. Imran Tahir has scalped seven wickets in the tournament, whereas Khushdil and Willey have scalped five and four wickets, respectively. This time is looking in fine form.

Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Imran Khan Sr., Imran Tahir.

Match Prediction

Islamabad United are the favourites to win this game.