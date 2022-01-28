Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match?

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Pakistan Super League game.

Quetta Gladiators will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi in the league game of the PSL 2022. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Peshawar Zalmi lost in the final last year, whereas the Gladiators could not even reach the playoffs. The game will be live on Sony Six from 7.30 PM IST.

Who will win today PSL 2022 match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings T20 score at this ground is 168 runs. There’s a lot of dew factor thing in this time of the season, and batting will be easier in 2nd innings. Out of 34 T20 games played here, 25 games are won by the chasing teams.

Quetta Gladiators preview

Quetta Gladiators failed to make playoffs last season, and they would want to improve this time around. Will Smeed and Ben Duckett are their main top-order players, whereas Sarfaraz Ahmed and Iftekhar Ahmed will take care of the middle-order. Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz are the spin all-rounders, whereas James Faulker is the pace all-rounder. The bowling looks decent with the likes of Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Tanvir, and Naseem Shah.

Probable XI: Will Smeed, Abdul Bangalzai, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftekhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Practice Session

NSK Batting mentor Hashim Amla and Zalmi players Haider Ali & Arshad Iqbal join the squad after completing their quarantine! Team building up nicely for PSL Season 7 ⚡🏆

#AayaZALMI #YellowStorm #YellowIsTheColor #Zalmi2022 #HBLPSL7 pic.twitter.com/GqaqI3mIll — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) January 27, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi preview

Peshawar Zalmi lost in the final last year, and they would want to turn things around this year. This batting of this side is excellent for the T20 format. Hazratullah Zazai proved his class last season as an opener, whereas Kamran Akmal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore are other crucial top-order players. Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik will handle the middle-order, whereas Sherfane Rutherford will play the role of a finisher. Usman Qadir is the leading spinner, but the pace department looks quite weak in this game.

Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Amir Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir.

Match Prediction

Multan Sultans will be the favourites to win this game.