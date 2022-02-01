Who won PSL match yesterday: Multan vs Islamabad match result yesterday

Who won PSL match yesterday: Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan played a blinder of an innings at the National Stadium in Karachi yesterday.

During the eighth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Multan Sultan, Islamabad skipper Shadab won the Toss and following the trend of the season so far, elected to field first.

On what was a batting paradise at the National Stadium in Karachi, the Sultans lost their skipper Mohammad Rizwan (12 off 11) cheaply yet again off a Run Out in the 5th Over.

His fellow in-form partner Shan Masood played with the same template as in his previous match the day before, but couldn’t carry on for long as he was adjudged LBW off Merchant de Lange at the individual score of 43 off 31 deliveries in the 9th Over.

With the scorecard reading 73/2 after 10 Overs, the Sultans needed to up the ante to post somewhere near the 170-run mark.

It is at after this point in the game that Tim David (71 off 29) and Rilee Rossouw (67* off 35) put together a 100 run-stand in mere 45 deliveries to thrash the Islamabad bowlers black and blue. By the time Tim David was dismissed, Multan had already posted 188 runs in 18.4 Overs.

A 21-run Over in the end off Hasan Ali meant that the Multan Sultans posted a humongous 217/5 on the scoreboard off their 20 Overs.

In reply the United batters got off to a flier, posting 69 runs in the Powerplay, but losing both their in form openers Alex Hales (23 off 14) and Paul Stirling (19 off 10) in the process.

Thereafter, it was all about the United skipper Shadab Khan going hammer and tongs at the Sultans’ bowlers, but with him losing partners on a consistent basis at the other end, the United lost the first game of the ongoing season, falling short by 20 runs of the target.

Shadab’s innings of 91 off 42 deliveries was laden with 5 Fours and 9 massive Sixes, with the task just too much for it to be accomplished with only a lone batter’s contribution. The next top-scorer for Islamabad was Alex Hales with his 23 runs.

Khushdil Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Multan, returning with figures of 4-0-35-4.

Tim David was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his stellar knock.

With this win, Multan have now won 4 matches on the trot in as many matches, to sit comfortably at the top of the Points Table with 8 points.

