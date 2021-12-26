Why are England wearing black armbands today: Why are the English cricket team wearing black armbands in Boxing Day Test?

England wearing black armbands: The English players are seen donning black armbands over their jerseys in Melbourne today.

England’s batting woes continued in the first session of the ongoing third Ashes 2021-22 Test match against Australia in Melbourne. Asked to bat first by Australia captain Pat Cummins, England were reduced to 61/3 in 26.3 overs at lunch which included batter Dawid Malan (14) getting out on the last ball before the break.

As far as the English openers are concerned, Haseeb Hameed (0) became the 50th duck for his team this year walking back to the pavilion in just the second over.

Zac Crawley (12), who has replaced Rory Burns in the Playing XI, also failed to contribute majorly in his first innings of the series. Readers must note that all the three wickets were picked by Cummins as he returned to the Australian XI after missing the second Test in Adelaide.

England captain Joe Root, who has easily been their best batter not only in this series but also this year, will resume proceeding after lunch alongside vice-captain Ben Stokes. With a senior-duo of Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler slated to follow, England really need their experienced players to assist them in posting a competitive total at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Why are England wearing black armbands in Boxing Day Test vs Australia?

As fans must have noted by now, English cricketers are donning black armbands in Melbourne today. It is worth mentioning that the same has been done as a mark of respect and tribute towards former England captain Ray Illingworth, who passed away yesterday.

Illingworth, 89, was suffering from esophageal cancer and has left behind a legacy of a 32-year old career in competitive cricket. As far as international cricket is concerned, Illingworth had represented England in 61 Tests and three ODIs between 1958-1973.

England players are wearing black armbands for former Test captain Ray Illingworth. He sadly passed today aged 89.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/y5zVuWuiaJ — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 26, 2021

Illingworth had picked 122 Test wickets at an average of 31.20 including three five-wicket hauls. With the bat in hand, Illingworth’s 1,836 Test runs had come at an average of 23.24 with the help of two centuries and five half-centuries.

“It’s always incredibly sad to lose a person who has given so much to the English game, and to the sport of cricket in general,” England Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said in a statement.

“Ray was a superb cricketer, and his deep love, passion and knowledge for the game meant he continued to contribute long after his playing days had finished. We send our sympathy and warmest wishes to Ray’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

Illingworth, who had also played the role of England’s head coach and chief selector over the years, is ninth on the list of most first-class matches played. In 787 matches, Illingworth had dismissed 2,072 batters at an average of 20.27.