Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing today’s 2nd T20I between India and Australia in Nagpur?

Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing today: India have made a couple of changes for an eight-over contest tonight.

During the second T20I of the ongoing Australia’s tour of India in Nagpur, India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to field in a curtailed eight-over contest.

“We’re going to field first. There are so many people who have come to watch us. It is nice to get a game. These games [curtailed] are challenging ones because you don’t know what to do. You just have to go out and express yourself. Hopefully, we can put up a good show,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like his Indian counterpart, Australia captain Aaron Finch would’ve also elected to bowl first had he won the toss. The nature of shortened matches is such that teams prefer to chase than setting a target.

“We would have bowled first as well. Chasing in a small gave would have been good. We’re happy with the way we played and the execution,” Finch told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing today vs Australia?

Sharma confirmed a couple of changes for the hosts stating that wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been included for fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

“Since it is an eight-over game, we had to make two changes. [Jasprit] Bumrah comes in for Umesh Yadav. Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] misses out, too, and [Rishabh] Pant comes in,” Sharma mentioned.

A primary reason why India have played an extra batter in place of Kumar is that each bowler can bowl a maximum of two overs in such matches according to a recent rule change by the ICC (International Cricket Council). Needing only four bowlers in an eight-over match, India have rightly bolstered their batting strength.