Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today’s Asia Cup T20 between India and Hong Kong in Dubai?

Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today: India have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for their second Asia Cup 2022 match.

During the fourth match of Asia Cup 2022 between India and Hong Kong in Dubai, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan has won the toss and chose to bowl in their first match of the tournament.

“We are going to bowl first. In Oman [during Asia Cup Qualifier 2022], we chased down well and that is what we are looking to do. The last time we played India [at the same venue in 2018], it was a good game and we know we did some mistakes and want to make sure we capitalize on that. We have the same team we played against UAE [last match],” Khan told the host broadcaster at the toss.

For the unversed, it is noteworthy that this is going to be the first-ever T20I between India and Hong Kong.

Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today vs Hong Kong?

Much like his counterpart, India captain Rohit Sharma also wanted to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. With Sharma laying emphasis on doing the basics right irrespective of the opposition, India would be looking to put on board a formidable innings total in this match.

“We were going to bowl first as well. Looks like an even covering of grass and we need to bat well to get to a good score. We just want to continue to do what we are doing as a team. We don’t want to look at the opposition and play good and hard cricket. We need to do our basics right, which is what got us a victory against Pakistan,” Sharma told the host broadcaster at the toss.

The only change for India has come in the form of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant playing ahead of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Sharma made it a point to mention that Pandya has been rested for this match to manage his workload. A match-winning performance comprising of contributions in both the innings had witnessed Pandya winning the match award in the last match.

“One change – Hardik [Pandya] is rested considering how important he is for us. [Rishabh] Pant comes in,” Sharma added. Despite veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik keeping wickets against Pakistan on Sunday, the Indian team sheet has listed Pant as the specialist wicket-keeper batter for this match.