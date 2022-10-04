Why is Harmanpreet Kaur not playing today’s Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and UAE?

Why is Harmanpreet Kaur not playing today: India have made four changes to their Playing XI for the second time in a row.

During the eighth match of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 between India and UAE in Sylhet, India captain Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and chose to bat.

Vice-captain to Harmanpreet Kaur in the general run of things, Mandhana is leading India for the eighth time in her career. Readers must note that all her matches as captain at the highest level have come in the shortest format.

The 26-year old player had been among the four Indian cricketers who were rested for their second match of the tournament against Malaysia yesterday. India, who ended up winning a rain-curtailed match by 30 runs (DLS Method), have started this match at the second position on the points table.

UAE, on the other hand, are currently at the fifth position after losing their tournament opener by 11 runs (DLS Method) against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Why is Harmanpreet Kaur not playing vs UAE today?

It for the second time in as many days that India have made four changes to their Playing XI against a comparatively inexperienced team.

Batter Shafali Verma, regular captain Kaur, spinner Radha Yadav and pacer Meghna Singh have all been rested for this match. Mandhana, all-rounders Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana and pacer Renuka Singh have been included into the Playing XI.

It is noteworthy that India’s experimentation isn’t just limited to their Playing XI. An overall change in strategy has seen them not batting Mandhana in the Top Three. The first move of promoting wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh (0) as an opener hasn’t worked well as she registered a first-ball duck at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, today.

UAE, on the other hand, have made a solitary change to their Playing XI by bringing in batter Priyanjali Jain in place of spinner Lavanya Keny.