Why is Kartik Tyagi not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Kartik Tyagi not playing: Rajasthan Royals have made three changes to their Playing XI for their third match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We are looking to bat first. Team combo, atmosphere suits us to bat first. The last defeat [against Delhi Capitals] was hard, and we are a much better team. We learn from the loss in the last game,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like Samson, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson also wanted to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. However, Williamson hoped to adapt according to the match situation especially with a fresh looking Playing XI.

“We would have had a hit as well. But we will look to adapt early with the ball and limit their total. Few young players are getting opportunities,” Williamson told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Kartik Tyagi not playing vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Royals, who had taken the field without Evin Lewis and Chris Morris in their last match, have the services of both the overseas players after them recovering from their respective niggles. However, fast bowler Kartik Tyagi has been rested for this match due to an injury.

“We are having fitness issues. Kartik Tyagi is out with injury. [Chris] Morris and [Evin] Lewis return,” Samson added. While the South African duo of David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi has been benched, Jaydev Unadkat has replaced Tyagi in the XI.

Tyagi might not have been among the highest wicket-takers for Royals but he had single-handedly won them a match against Punjab Kings last week. Unadkat, who is playing his first match of the second leg of IPL 2021, has picked 29 wickets in 37 matches for them at an average of 42.24, an economy rate of 9.67 and a strike rate of 26.21.

Sunrisers, who don’t have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs after losing eight out of nine matches this season, have made four changes to their Playing XI bringing in Jason Roy, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Siddarth Kaul for David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Khaleel Ahmed. While Ahmed is suffering a niggle, the batting trio has been dropped due to their below par returns lately.