Why is Shaheen Afridi not playing today’s 3rd ODI between Pakistan and West Indies at Multan?

Why is Shaheen Afridi not playing: The left-arm pacer is set to miss West Indies’ final match of their limited Overs series tour to Pakistan.

During the third and final ODI between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the Toss and elected to bat first on yet another hot afternoon in the city.

For those unaware, Pakistan have already clinched the three-match ODI series 2-0, with the final ongoing match becoming virtually a dead rubber. Also, having lost the T20I series 3-0, the West Indies are now staring at a clean sweep in both the limited Overs format series against their Asian rivals.

Thus, while West Indies have made as many as three changes to their playing 11, Pakistan have gone on with a couple of them.

Why is Shaheen Afridi not playing

The Babar Azam-led side have decided to hand the maiden ODI cap to their right-arm pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, and have also decided to bring back Hasan Ali into the mix.

While Pakistan’s pace-attack leader Shaheen Afridi would make way for the debutant, Haris Rauf has been replaced with Ali in the team eleven for today.

With Pakistan having already clinched the series, both Shaheen and Haris have been rested by the team management.

It was Afridi himself, who handed Dahani his maiden ODI cap.

As far as the West Indies are concerned, they have made three changes with Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty and Keemo Paul coming into the playing 11.

Nicholas Pooran, who commenced his captaincy tenure with a 3-0 ODI series victory over Netherlands a few days ago, would want to finish the tour on a winning note, and thus avoid his maiden series whitewash so early into his West Indies captaincy days.