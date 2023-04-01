Why is Shreyas Iyer Not Playing Today’s IPL 2023 Match Between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali?

During the second match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali, Kolkata Knight Riders stand-in captain Nitish Rana has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We will bowl first. It has rained in the last two days so there would be some moisture. I am excited because very few people get this opportunity [of leading]. It is a game of cricket so there is not much pressure,” Rana told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.

Much like Rana, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan also wanted to field first at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Cricket Stadium today. Leading an IPL team for a full season only for the second time (first time since 2014), Dhawan expressed confidence regarding leading Kings to their maiden IPL title this season.

“We would have fielded first. Happy to bat as well. We have got a balanced side, so hopefully we will do good. The team preparation has been good and we will look to dominate the game,” Dhawan told Star Sports Network at the toss.

Why is Shreyas Iyer Not Playing Today vs Punjab Kings?

Knight Riders have made four changes to their Playing XI which played in IPL 2022 Match 66. Batter Abhijeet Tomar, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, captain Shreyas Iyer and wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings have made way for wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, batter Mandeep Singh, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and spinner Anukul Roy.

While Tomar and Billings are no longer part of their squad, Shreyas Iyer is expected to miss the first few matches due to a recurrence of a back injury. Venkatesh Iyer, on the other hand, is among their five probable Impact Player substitutes.

As far as the hosts are concerned, they have made a total of five changes from their last IPL 2022 match. Batter Jonny Bairstow, former captain Mayank Agarwal, all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Prerak Mankad and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have been replaced by wicket-keeper batter Prabhsimran Singh, batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran and spinner Rahul Chahar.