Is Shreyas Iyer injured: What happened to Shreyas Iyer? What is latest Shreyas Iyer fitness update?

Batter Shreyas Iyer’s absence has created immense confusion among the Indian fans. It all happened when Iyer didn’t come out to bat after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s (28) dismissal on the fourth day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Good enough to bat at No. 5, Iyer is made to bat below Jadeja because of the team management’s obsession with a left-handed batter in the Top Five. However, with wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat getting promoted to No. 6, fans were left puzzled with respect to a demotion for Iyer.

That said, it was only after Jadeja’s dismissal that it had come to known that Iyer injured himself during the third day of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

What is latest Shreyas Iyer fitness update?

For the unversed, Iyer didn’t bat at No. 6 because of pain in his lower back at the moment. As a result, he has been sent for scans with no exact time frame about his role in the remainder of the match.

“Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play​. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him,” read​ a Shreyas Iyer fitness update from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).