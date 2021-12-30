Why is the Big Bash not on TV tonight: Why are Scorchers and Stars not playing BBL 11 match?

Why is the Big Bash not on TV tonight: Fans have been left confused in the absence of a Big Bash League 2021-22 match today.

The 27th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League was slated to be played between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars in Melbourne tonight.

In the seven matches that Scorchers have played this season till now, they have won six and lost just one to be at the second position on the points table. Stars, on the other hand, are at the sixth position on the back of winning and losing three matches each at this point in time.

Why is the Big Bash not on TV tonight?

Scheduled to lock horns against each other at the Docklands Stadium on Thursday, Scorchers vs Stars clash has been postponed due to the presence of a COVID-19 result among Stars’ support staff.

The unfortunate development was made public via a tweet from the official handle of KFC Big Bash League. As far as the ticket holders for this match are concerned, they will be contacted individually for the refund process by concerned authorities.

“Tonight’s KFC Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars at Marvel Stadium has been postponed. A member of Stars’ support staff received a positive COVID-19 test result this afternoon,” read BBL’s tweet.

Unfortunately, tonight’s game will not go ahead as scheduled 😔⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0Ku7fY20qo — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2021

“The staff member is being managed by Melbourne Stars medical staff in consultation with Cricket Australia and we look forward to them being able to return to the group in due course. We have key home matches scheduled on January 2 and 3 in Melbourne so we hope to have more clarity through testing over the next 24-48 hours,” Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said in a statement.

Perth and Melbourne, who shared a close head-to-head record while playing against each other in the BBL, would have played their first-ever match against each other at the Docklands Stadium.