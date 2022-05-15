Why LSG players wearing black armbands: Why Lucknow Super Giants wearing black armbands in today IPL match vs Rajasthan Royals?

Why LSG players wearing black armbands: Lucknow Super Giants players are wearing black armbands in the respect of Andrew Symonds.

Lucknow Super Giants are up against Rajasthan Royals in the 63rd league match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match is being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first, and they made two changes in their playing eleven. Jimmy Neesham and Obed McCoy replaced Kuldeep Sen and Rassie van der Dussen in the playing eleven. Ravi Bishnoi replaced Karan Sharma in the Lucknow Super Giants playing eleven.

“We want to have a bat. That’s been our strength throughout the tournament, we’d like to stick with that,” Sanju Samson said at the toss.

A win in this game will seal the top-2 places for the Lucknow Super Giants, whereas a win for Rajasthan Royals will seal their place in the playoffs.

Why LSG players wearing black armbands

Lucknow Super Giants are wearing black armbands in the match against Rajasthan Royals as a mark of respect for the former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds. Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away last night in a car crash in Queensland.

The whole cricketing world is mourning the loss of Andrew Symonds. Symonds was one of the most decorated white-ball players. Famous for his aggressive batting, Symonds was a wicket-taker with the ball, whereas he was brilliant in the field as well.

A true legend of the game, who made watching cricket a pleasure. Rest in glory, Andrew 💔#RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/gRZY0FGnGw — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2022

He was surrounded by a lot of controversies throughout his career, but he had a brilliant career. Symonds won two ICC Cricket World Cups with Australia in 2003 and 2007. He scored 5088 ODI runs, whereas he also scalped 133 wickets in bowling. Symonds just played 14 T20Is for Australia.

The T20 cricket wave came in the latter part of his career, and he played for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Ahead of the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League 2022, Symonds bagged a contract of USD 1.35 million from the Deccan Chargers.