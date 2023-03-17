Why Sanju Samson not playing today: Why Shikhar Dhawan is not playing today’s 1st ODI between India and Australia in Mumbai?

India captain Rohit Sharma is among the four changes made by the team during the ongoing first ODI against Australia in Mumbai. Batter Ishan Kishan, who has been made to switch batting positions as per the requirement lately, will once again open the batting at the Wankhede Stadium tonight after batting in the middle-order during New Zealand ODIs in January.

Kishan, however, is not a reason why veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan no longer finds a space in the Indian ODI squad. Batter Shubman Gill’s exponential rise as an international cricketer is a primary reason behind Dhawan’s ouster.

Dhawan, an absolute sport, had acknowledged his demotion in a healthy spirit without expressing any ill-feeling for either Gill, team management or the selection committee last month.

“I did my best. If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine. That is why that person is there and I am not there. I am very happy and content wherever I am. I make sure my process goes on strong,” Dhawan had told PTI in February before stating that he will continue to work towards an international comeback.

Dhawan, who hasn’t played a single representative match since the tour of Bangladesh last year, will look to press his case via a sound Indian Premier League season where he is slated to lead Punjab Kings.

Why is Sanju Samson not playing today vs Australia?

Former India batter Aakash Chopra had suggested the inclusion of batter Sanju Samson in the ODI squad after batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the series due to a back injury.

While a section of fans and experts had backed uncapped batter Rajat Patidar to get an opportunity, the selectors didn’t name any replacement for Iyer in a 17-member squad. In spite of mediocre ODI numbers across 18 innings, batter Suryakumar Yadav will bat at No. 4 in place of Iyer today.

As far as Samson is concerned, he hasn’t played any representative match since injuring his knee during an India-Sri Lanka T20I over 10 weeks ago. Much like Dhawan, Samson will also be leading IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals in the forthcoming 16th season of the biggest T20 league across the world. A solid IPL season will also power Samson to be back into recognition for national selection in an ICC Cricket World Cup year.