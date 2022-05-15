Why Shimron Hetmyer not playing IPL 2022: When will Shimron Hetmyer return to IPL 2022?

Why Shimron Hetmyer not playing: Rajasthan Royals will continue to take the field without their star overseas player.

During the 63rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won a rare toss and chose to bat.

“We want to have a bat. That’s been our strength throughout the tournament, we’d like to stick with that. In a tournament like IPL, you are bound to play some good games, you are bound to lose a few. It’s important to keep a balanced state of mind for every player,” Samson told Star Sports at the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was satisfied with the outcome of the toss despite not winning it for he was looking to bowl first in this match.

“I wanted to bowl first. Looks like a nice wicket. You want to have an honest chat when games like that [82 all out vs Gujarat Titans] happen. You don’t want to run away from it, you want to learn from mistakes like that,” Rahul told Star Sports at the toss.

Why is Shimron Hetmyer not playing IPL 2022 match vs LSG?

In need of a victory to keep their playoff chances in their hands, Royals have made a couple of changes by bringing in all-rounder James Neesham and fast bowler Obed McCoy for batter Rassie van der Dussen and fast bowler Kuldeep Sen.

“Couple of changes – Jimmy Neesham comes in place of Rassie [van der Dussen], Obed McCoy comes in for Kuldeep Sen. Feel that’s the best combination to go for this game,” Samson added. While Neesham is playing his second match of the season, McCoy is playing his third.

The development means that RR will continue to take the field without in-form batter Shimron Hetmyer. For those who don’t know, Hetmyer has returned home due to the birth of his first child. While Samson had hoped to get Hetmyer back soon, there is no official update regarding when the left-handed batter will return to Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Rahul confirmed a lone change for them in the form of spinner Ravi Bishnoi coming in for batter Karan Sharma.