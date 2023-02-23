“Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle”: When Shane Warne invited Virat Kohli to watch his dance video at the Adelaide Oval just to see him laugh

During the 2018-19 Australian summer, India visited Australia for a multi-format series, and it is well known that the Test series between them gauged the maximum interest amongst the fans. The first match was played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, and despite a struggling start on the first day, the Indian team managed to win it by 31 runs.

Virat Kohli was the captain of the side back then, and he was elated with his side’s performance. He could just score 37 runs in the match, but the way Indian bowlers bowled was tremendous to see. Cheteshwar Pujara won the Man of the Match Trophy for scoring 123 runs in the 1st innings.

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was a part of the Fox Cricket commentary panel for the match, and he was doing the broadcast from the ground. Kohli was passing on from the ground, and Warne asked Kohli to join them for a bit. The Indian superstar denied it at first, but he eventually accepted the request.

When Shane Warne invited Virat Kohli to watch his dance video at the Adelaide Oval

Warne then showed Kohli the visuals of him dancing and wiggling on the field during the 3rd day of the Test on a tone played by the public announcer. After watching his moves, Kohli just blushed and moved away. Warne posted the clip of the same on his Instagram.

“How cool is this by my mate and legend @virat.kohli – thanks for checking 360 out #wigglewigglewiggle @foxcricket can we break the internet with this followers – come on India, help me do that !!!!,” Shane Warne had written in his Instagram post.

Warne passed away earlier last year, he was one of the best to ever play the game and is the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket. Off the field, Warne lived a colourful life, and he was always a part of some or the other controversies throughout. However, Warne’s friend Kevin Pietersen (former England batter) used to say that the media tarnished the image of Warne.