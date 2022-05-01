Will Moeen Ali play today: Will Moeen Ali play SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match tonight?

Will Moeen Ali play today: English all-rounder Moeen Ali has been nursing an ankle injury that he suffered against Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The game will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune. For Chennai Super Kings, this is a Do or Die game.

Chennai Super Kings have struggled to find their groove this season, and MS Dhoni will be back as the captain of the side in this game after Ravindra Jadeja left the captaincy mid-season.

English all-rounder Moeen Ali last played in IPL 2022 in the league game against Gujarat Titans on 17 April 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. He was dropped in the next game against Mumbai Indians, and it was later revealed that he has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

“He rolled his ankle, X-rays revealed there was no fracture but there is always a recovery period maybe seven days. We are hopeful the recovery will be quick given that there is no fracture,” Fleming said at the post-match press conference after MI vs CSK game.

However, in positive news for the CSK Fans, Moeen Ali has started practicing, and he should be available for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai Super Kings’ has posted the images of Moeen Ali practicing on their official Twitter handle.

Moeen Ali has struggled to find his groove this season, he has managed to score 87 runs at 17.40, whereas he is still finding his first wicket of the season. Although, the arrival of Ali will give a lot more balance to the CSK playing eleven.

Moeen Ali has been a vital part of the Chennai Super Kings since the last season. He played a massive part in Chennai’s triumph in the Indian Premier League 2021. He played an important part with both bat and the ball. Moeen scored 357 runs in IPL 2021, whereas he also scalped six wickets with the ball.