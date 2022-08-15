Will MS Dhoni play in CSA T20 league: Will Dhoni play for Johannesburg Super Kings in South African T20 league?

Will MS Dhoni play in CSA T20 league: The Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited has acquired the Johannesburg franchise in the league.

Six owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams – Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and one of the owners of Delhi Capitals have successfully managed to buy one each of the six teams set to partake in Cricket South Africa’s upcoming T20 league in January 2023.

The development has set the social media abuzz, with fans eager to have each and every information possible on the details of this franchise league, which has managed to garner the attention of the IPL team owners.

CSA has even decided to put their national team’s chances of qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup under threat, to ensure their new venture’s sustained success.

With the involvement of the Indian owners, fans have been eager to know whether or not the BCCI would tweak their rules to allow Indian players to participate in the South African league.

Will MS Dhoni play in CSA T20 league

During an interaction with the Indian Express, one of the BCCI officials reiterated the board’s previous stand of not allowing the Indian players – active or retired, to partake in any of the overseas T20 leagues in any capacity, unless they have cut their ties with the BCCI.

“It’s clear, no Indian player including domestic players can take part in any other league until he is retired from all forms of the game. If any player wants to take part in these upcoming leagues he can only do so when he cuts off all ties with the BCCI,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Discussions were rife on whether the current Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni can join the Johannesburg Super Kings (owned by the Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited) at least in the capacity of a mentor, if not a player.

Responding to the same, the BCCI official remarked, “Then he can’t play IPL for CSK. He has to retire here first.”

Thus, for Dhoni, or any other retired Indian player to participate in the CSA T20 league, or any other overseas league, he would have to retire from the IPL first.