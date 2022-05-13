Will RCB qualify for playoffs 2022: How can RCB qualify for playoffs 2022?

Will RCB qualify for playoffs 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their sixth Indian Premier League 2022 league match tonight.

During the 60th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs to win their sixth match of the season.

Chasing a challenging 210-run target, all Bangalore could manage was 155/9 in 20 overs. A poor start in the powerplay resulted in RCB scoring 44/3 in the powerplay. However, a 37-ball 64-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Rajat Patidar (26) and Glenn Maxwell (35) did raise hopes of a comeback.

With both the batters getting out withing three deliveries, Kings once again sat on the driver’s seat. The likes of Dinesh Karthik (11) and Shahbaz Ahmed (9) failed to replicate their previous heroics of the season to put their team in a spot of bother. As a result, registering their highest-ever run-chase ended up being a distant affair for Royal Challengers tonight.

Oh shabaash shero! Kamaal karta @PunjabKingsIPL 👏 👏 👏 A thumping win and crucial 2 points in the kitty. Not to forget the NRR that will be crucial in the tournament ahead. #RCBvPBKS #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 13, 2022

PBKS fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-21-3 comprising of dismissals of Virat Kohli (20), Ahmed and Harshal Patel (11). In addition to Rabada, all-rounder Rishi Dhawan and spinner Rahul Chahar picked a couple of wickets each at the Cricket Club of India on Friday.

Will RCB qualify for playoffs 2022?

Having lost their sixth match of the season, Bangalore’s position on the points table hasn’t changed at all. Still at the fourth position, RCB will have to add to their seven IPL 2022 victories in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

With three playoffs slots up for grabs, Royal Challengers can make it to the next round assuming they beat Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede Stadium in their last league match of the season on Thursday. While the same wouldn’t guarantee them a playoff spot for other teams could also end up with 16 points, qualifying with 14 points (if they lose vs Gujarat) is almost impossible.

Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that RCB vs GT match next week will be like a knockout fixture for Faf du Plessis (10) and his men.