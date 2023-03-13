Will Usman Khawaja play today Day 5: What is latest Usman Khawaja Injury Update?

Australia opening batter Usman Khawaja didn’t come out to bat after nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann’s (6) dismissal on the fifth day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against India in Ahmedabad today.

Khawaja, who opened the batting in each of the previous seven innings on this tour, injured himself yesterday before Australia’s left-field option of sending Kuhnemann as Travis Head’s opening partner.

It all had happened in the 148th over of the Indian innings when all-rounder Axar Patel had hit Australia spinner Todd Murphy for a six over long-off. Stationed at long-off, Khawaja’s unsuccessful attempt of completing a catch had resulted in him jarring his knee on the back of landing awkwardly.

Not that Khawaja immediately walked off the ground but eventually had to due to visible discomfort reflecting in his movements. “Lower leg soreness, nothing conclusive,” an Australian team spokesperson had told cricket.com.au regarding Khawaja’s injury.

Will Usman Khawaja play today Day 5?

Khawaja, 36, underwent a fitness test in the morning of the final day of the series. While the Australian team management is yet to issue an official update, the general opinion around Khawaja is that he will bat only if required.

As a result, one could see Khawaja following all the specialist batters down the batting order. Ideally, Australia wouldn’t want for that to happen hoping for their key batters to ensure a draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Having said that, one expects Khawaja to fight it out in the middle even with a jarred knee if it comes to his presence allowing the visitors to prevent a loss.

Khawaja, who had scored a marathon 180 (422) in the first innings, has never batted below No. 6 in Test cricket. In fact, the left-handed batter has batted below No. 3 only six times in this format.

Shreyas Iyer to take no further part in the match

Meanwhile, India batter Shreyas Iyer won’t take any further part on the last day of the match. Iyer, who hadn’t batted on Sunday due to pain in his lower back, might also miss the subsequent three-match ODI series according to reports.

Batter Suryakumar Yadav, who was handed a Test debut in the first match in Nagpur when Iyer was unavailable due to the same reason, is fielding in his place in this innings.