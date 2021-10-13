Women Big Bash League: How Many Indian Players are playing in WBBL 07?

Women Big Bash League: The SportsRush presents you the list of how Many Indian Players are playing in WBBL 07, and they are playing for which teams.

The 7th edition of Women’s Big Bash League is set to commence from 14 October 2021 in Hobart. Due to Covid19 travel restrictions, the initial 20 games will be played in the Tasmanian state only.

WBBL is arguably the biggest T20 Women’s League and some of the world-class players make their presence in the tournament. This season is special for the Indian fans, as there are as many as eight Indian players embracing the tournament.

Indian Players in the WBBL

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have been the flagbearers of the Indian players in the T20 leagues around the globe. However, the rise of Jemimah Rodrigues in the Hundred League, and the heroics of Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav in International cricket opened the doors for them.

Interestingly, Richa Ghosh’s selection was a surprising one as she is quite raw in International cricket. The aggressive intent of Ghosh can be vital on the small Tasmanian grounds.

Stats and Teams of Indian Players in Women Big Bash League

Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (Sydney Thunder)

Smriti Mandhana has scored 1971 T20I runs at an average of 25.93, whereas Deepti has scalped 58 T20I wickets, with 495 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues (Melbourne Renegades)

Kaur has scored 2307 T20I runs at an average of 26.51, whereas Jemimah scored 249 runs at 41.50 in the Hundred League.

Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav (Sydney Sixers)

Verma has scored 687 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 142.53, whereas Radha has scalped 52 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.49. The sight of Alyssa Healy and Shafali Verma opening the innings is a wonderful sight., whereas Ellyse Perry is also there in the team.

Poonam Yadav (Brisbane Heat)

Poonam was the best Indian spinner last year in the ICC T20 World Cup on these very pitches. She has scalped 98 T20I wickets, whereas her economy has just been 5.70.

Richa Ghosh (Hobart Hurricanes)

The young Indian wicket-keeper is known for her aggressive intent, and she can be an X-Factor for the Hobart Hurricanes this season.

Why so Many Indian Players in WBBL this Season

The Indian players have been on the rise, but the reason behind so many Indian players is due to logistical reasons. There is a mandatory 14 days hotel quarantine on arrival rule in Australia. Indian players were on their Australian tour, and they didn’t require any further quarantine, whereas the condition was not the same for the players from other countries. Therefore, apart from cricket, the logistic reasons played a huge part in getting the WBBL deals for Indian players.