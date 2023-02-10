Womens T20 World Cup Live Telecast Channel in India, Australia and UK: When and where to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 matches?

The eighth edition of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will begin in a few hours from now in Cape Town. South Africa, which had most recently successfully hosted ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, will be hosting its second consecutive global event.

Hosting this particular tournament for the first time, hosts South Africa will take on Sri Lanka Women in the tournament opener at Newlands on Friday.

The first match will be followed by a double-header Saturday where all the previous champions in Australia (five times), England (once) and West Indies (once) will be seen taking the field at the Boland Park. Sunday’s double header, meanwhile, will kick-start with a marquee India-Pakistan clash.

ALSO READ: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Squads and Player List

Readers must note that a total of 10 teams will be participating in this 17-day competition. Divided into two groups of five teams each, a team will be playing a minimum of four league matches before the Top Two teams from both the groups will qualify for semi-finals.

Womens T20 World Cup Live Telecast Channel in India, Australia and UK

Star Sports Network, ICC’s Global Broadcast Partner, will be broadcasting the match for the Indian audiences. Star Sports 2/2 HD has been designated as the channel for Indians to watch Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

More channels namely Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada will be added but only for matches featuring the Indian Women’s cricket team. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming all the matches with a paid subscription.

Much like Star, ever-reliable Fox Cricket and Sky Sports will be broadcasting the tournament for Australian and English audiences respectively.

Date – 10/02/2023 (Saturday) – 26/02/2023 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 01:00 PM & 05:00 PM (England), 06:30 PM & 10:30 PM (India) and 00:00 AM & 04:00 AM (Australia).

TV Channels – Star Sports 2/2 HD (India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal & Bhutan), Fox Cricket (Australia) and Sky Sports (UK & Ireland).

Streaming platform – Disney+Hotstar (India), Kayo app (Australia) and Sky Sports app (UK & Ireland).

Where to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 matches in other territories?

USA – Willow TV and ESPN+.

Pakistan – PTV Sports and A Sports.

New Zealand – Sky Sport.

South Africa – SuperSport.

Caribbean – ESPN.

Bangladesh – GaziTV and T Sports.

Canada – Willow TV and Hotstar.

Afghanistan, Continental Europe and South East Asia – Yupp TV.

Hong Kong & Malaysia – Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Singapore – Starhub.

Central & South America and Mexico – ESPN+.