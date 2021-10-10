“Would have picked Liam Livingstone”: Michael Vaughan points out Livingstone’s absence from England’s Ashes 2021-22 squad

Liam Livingstone’s absence: The English batter has been receiving a lot of support since the evening after not being named in the Test team.

England’s 17-member squad for the upcoming Ashes 2021-22 is devoid of any surprising changes. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the squad is pretty much on the expected lines.

Vice-captain Jos Buttler, who was open to miss Ashes 2021-22 due to strict COVID-19 rules at one point in time, has committed to the tour and is likely to keep wickets ahead of Jonny Bairstow.

With all-rounders Moeen Ali (Test retirement) and Sam Curran (injury) not taking any part down under, spinner Dom Bess and veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad have been included into the squad.

However, there has been a lot of support for batter Liam Livingstone as former cricketers and cricket experts have pointed out his absence. Known to play aggressively to go with his handy bowling skills, Livingstone is being talked about as a potential replacement for Ben Stokes especially in the Australian conditions.

Livingstone, 28, has scored 3,069 runs in 62 first-class matches at an average of 36.08 with the help of seven centuries and 15 half-centuries. That being said, Livingstone’s recent first-class form must have worked against him. In the recently concluded County season, Livingstone’s 77 runs in seven innings had come at a meagre average of 11.

Had Livingstone been granted a maiden Test call-up due to his outstanding white-ball form of late, the right-hand batter would have replaced one out of Zak Crawley (Test average of 28.34) and Dan Lawrence (Test average of 27.23).

Michael Vaughan points out Liam Livingstone’s absence from England’s Ashes squad

I personally would have picked @liaml4893 in the squad … #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 10, 2021

Twitter reactions on Liam Livingstone:

In a parallel universe Ed Smith is on a Zoom call defending Liam Livingstone’s inclusion in England’s Ashes squad and everything is a little bit more exciting — Matt Roller (@mroller98) October 10, 2021

Think England should have picked Liam Livingstone. He is an all-rounder and closest they have to Stokes in terms of power, aggression and attitude. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) October 10, 2021

England’s Ashes squad is underwhelming. Livingstone, Parkinson and Carse would have been bold picks but not to pick one seems a missed opportunity even if they could still play if they’re in the Lions squad — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) October 10, 2021

