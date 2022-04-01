“Trust yourself, even when no one else does”: Amit Mishra draws lessons from Umesh Yadav wearing Purple Cap in IPL 2022

Amit Mishra draws lessons from Umesh Yadav: The veteran Indian spinner seems to be impressed by KKR pacer’s current form.

India and Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Umesh Yadav has once again brought to light his white-ball credentials on the back of putting on display three consecutive impact-generating performances in Indian Premier League 2022.

Having opened the bowling in each of the three innings so far, Yadav has successfully managed to make early inroads into the opposition’s batting lineup.

In addition to picking wickets at will in the ongoing 15th season of the biggest T20 competition across the globe, Yadav not giving away many runs has worked wonders for both his IPL career and the team.

In the 12 overs that he’s bowled this season so far, Yadav’s 12 wickets have come at an average of 7.37, an economy rate of 4.91 and a strike rate of 9.

Amit Mishra draws lessons from Umesh Yadav wearing Purple Cap in IPL 2022

Much like his former teammate Harbhajan Singh, veteran India spinner Amit Mishra has also been impressed by Yadav. From not finding a buyer in IPL 2021 auction to finding one in the third round of IPL 2022 mega auction, Yadav’s superb IPL comeback is a story for the ages.

Third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, Mishra had himself remained unsold in the auction this year. Not appearing to be giving up on his playing days, 39-year old Mishra has drawn inspiration from Yadav’s stellar IPL 2022 campaign thus far.

Umesh Yadav was not picked in initial auction rounds And today he is one of the leading wicket takers of IPL. Moral : Trust yourself, even when no one else does. #KKRvsPBKS — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 1, 2022

Mishra, the last played of whose 68 matches for India had come in a form of a T20I against England in Bengaluru five years ago, has played 19 matches across formats with both Harbhajan and Yadav in the Playing XI. Having not played competitive cricket for almost a year now, it would be interesting to see when the leg-spinner will resume playing in domestic cricket.