“You SUPERSTAR”: Krunal Pandya claps for Hardik Pandya in jubilation as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Krunal Pandya claps for Hardik Pandya: The elder of the two Pandya brothers was watching the match from the stands tonight.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has added another chapter to a book of comprising of his glorious match-winning performances at the highest level.

Pandya’s supreme all-round show at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight was all the more special because it came in a high-profile Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan.

With India needing 19 runs off 10 balls in a 148-run chase, Pandya hit three fours off four Haris Rauf deliveries to reduce the equation to seven runs in the final over.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz conceding a run off the first three deliveries of the final over didn’t rattle Pandya as an assuring gesture towards non-striker Dinesh Karthik confirmed him being in control of the situation. Needing six off three, Pandya hit Nawaz for a flat six over long-on to register a 5-wicket victory.

Pandya, who scored 33* (17) with the help of four fours and a six at a strike rate of 194.11, had contributed significantly in the bowling department as well. Pandya’s bowling figures of 4-0-25-3 witnessed Pakistan losing three crucial wickets right before the commencement of the death overs earlier in the match.

Krunal Pandya claps for Hardik Pandya in jubilation as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

India all-rounder and Hardik’s elder brother Krunal Pandya was celebrating in jubilation as his younger brother managed to script a victory in a tight finish. Watching the match from the stands, Krunal took to his social media handles to hail Hardik by calling him a “superstar”.

You SUPERSTAR 👏 What a game! What a player! @hardikpandya7 Well done 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ajoAJKowKO — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 28, 2022

It is noteworthy that Hardik Pandya’s awe-inspiring performance in this match earned him a match award for the third time in his T20I career. Second such award for Pandya in as many months, it speaks highly of his recent form in international cricket.