Cricket

“You wouldn’t feel safe on the ground as well”: Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at New Zealand after the ICC T20 World Cup game

"You wouldn’t feel safe on the ground as well": Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at New Zealand after the ICC T20 World Cup
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha??": Harbhajan Singh slams Mohammad Amir in Twitter war | Harbhajan Singh vs Mohammad Amir
Next Article
"Is Nikola Jokic's season over?!": Denver Nuggets suffer a massive loss as the Joker goes down holding his knee against the Jazz
Cricket Latest News
"You wouldn’t feel safe on the ground as well": Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at New Zealand after the ICC T20 World Cup
“You wouldn’t feel safe on the ground as well”: Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at New Zealand after the ICC T20 World Cup game

Shoaib Akhtar took a dig against New Zealand after Pakistan defeated them at the ICC…