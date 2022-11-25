CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final day 3 results and semifinal schedule: G2 qualifies for Blast World Final despite elimination

The penultimate tier-1 CS:GO tournament of the year is nearing its end and only one can reign supreme. With the quarterfinals done and dusted, only four teams remain in the Blast Premier Fall Final. By winning their initial games, Team Liquid and FaZe Clan managed to grab a semifinal spot each while the others clawed their way up. Heroic managed to oust G2 for a matchup against Team Liquid. The second semifinal will be between FaZe Clan and Ninjas in Pyjamas. Here’s the complete Blast Premier Fall Final day four schedule

Also read: Overwatch 2 Thanksgiving weekend bonuses, Double XP, and Twitch drops

CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final semifinal schedule

Semifinals schedule (November 26)

Team Liquid vs. Heroic (15:30 CET): Winner moves to the Grand Finals, Loser is eliminated

FaZe Clan vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas (19:00 CET, can be moved up if the earlier game concludes early): Winner moves to the Grand Finals, Loser is eliminated

While FaZe Clan and Team Liquid had a smooth ride to the semifinals, Heroic and Ninjas in Pyjamas had a hard-fought journey. The first game of day four will be Liquid vs. Heroic. While Liquid managed to win their two opening games, Heroic had to battle against G2 in the quarterfinals to book a semifinal spot. With their win, Heroic will now play in front of their home crowd in Copenhagen tomorrow.

After going the distance over their best-of-three, Ninjas in Pyjamas triumphed on the decider of Overpass. Despite a close-fought map two on Mirage, Ninjas in Pyjamas was able to win their best-of-three and made it to the finals. Ninjas in Pyjamas will now have a shot at the lion’s share of the $425,000 prize pool.

The Blast Premier Fall Final results will also determine who qualifies for the last tier-1 tournament of the year. Team placements for the current event will determine who makes it to the Blast World Final, the last tournament of the year. Despite dropping out of the event in the quarterfinals, G2 has booked their sport for the Abu Dhabi World Final. Fans can catch all the action at twitch.tv/blastpremier.

Also read: Witcher 3 free next-gen upgrade gets new trailer and features list

