CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final: NAVI crumbles against Ninjas in Pyjamas

Former CS:GO Major winners NAVI have been having a tough time recently. While initial impressions after losing their IGL seemed positive, the team seems to have hit a low point. After a disappointing major, NAVI’s poor form seems intent on staying. The latest blow to the team comes in the form of a loss against Ninjas in Pyjamas. The latter crashed out of the Rio Major with a 0-3 record but managed to take down S1mple and his team.

Here’s how the quarterfinal played out.

NAVI faces back-to-back tournament eliminations after quarterfinal loss at CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final

NIP is our last semi-finalist 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ky1ZofyRUA — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) November 25, 2022

Map summary

Inferno (Ninjas in Pyjamas’ pick): 16-10 to Ninjas in Pyjamas

(Ninjas in Pyjamas’ pick): 16-10 to Ninjas in Pyjamas Mirage (NAVI’s pick): 22-19, NAVI win in overtime

(NAVI’s pick): 22-19, NAVI win in overtime Overpass (Decider): 16-10 NIP close out the series and qualify for the semifinals

Coming in as heavy favorites, NAVI looked to wipe the floor with an ailing NIP. However, the international team seemed to have a deep strat book that outplayed NAVI at every turn. Aleksib’s IGL prowess was showcased across all three maps as the underdogs put up a great fight. Comfortably dispatching NAVI on map one, NIP looked set to clinch the series 2-0.

However, NAVI got off to a blistering start on Mirage with an 8-1 lead. Out of nowhere, NIP managed to flip the script and closed the half out at 8-7. Not content with their lead, NIP managed to secure six more rounds before NAVI answered. Despite a valiant comeback, NAVI’s experience and resilience shone through, taking the map to overtime. Eventually, NIP seemed to run out of steam and lost the map 22-19 in the second overtime.

Heading to Overpass, NIP started off on the T side, applying a lot of pressure on NAVI. Once the gun rounds began, NIP ran away with the half until NAVI reigned it in at 9-6 in NIP’s favor. Switching to the CT side, NIP once again dropped the pistol but managed to stabilize. Shutting out NAVI with great reads, NIP was able to win 16-10. With this victory, NIP has booked a spot in the semifinal against FaZe Clan in front of the Danish crowd. All matches are streamed at twitch.tv/blastpremier.