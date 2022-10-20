CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Showdown Day 1 results: Sharks eliminate Complexity with surprise win

Day two of the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Showdown is here and three teams have been eliminated from the tournament so far.

Perhaps the biggest shock exit was Complexity who dropped their best of three series to Sharks. The Brazilian squad was an underdog in the upcoming bout, considering Complexity’s recent form. After a decent RMR and nearly qualifying for the major, Complexity looked primed to take the series. However, Sharks clean-swept the series 2-0, sending Complexity home. With this Complexity is now out of contention for the Blast Fall Final.

On the EU side of things, two teams have been eliminated from the tournament. Asian squad, Tyloo, faced a difficult matchup against an in-form Team Vitality on day one. Unfortunately for them, Magisk and Zywoo had strong performances that propelled Vitality to a 2-0 win. The final casualty of the day was Eternal Fire who lost their match against Astralis. The battle was a close affair with Astralis barely triumphing in overtime on the final map of Nuke. Read on for a detailed breakdown of day one, upcoming matches, and the schedule.

Astralis beat Eternal Fire 2-1 in overtime to move on in the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Showdown

We have more CS today!!!

Here’s the schedule for Fall Showdown day 2 💥#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/FbsaGGUzRs — SHOWDOWN DAY 2 💥 (@BLASTPremier) October 20, 2022

Complete day one results

Vitality vs. Tyloo (2-0 win for Vitality)

Astralis vs. Eternal Fire (2-1 win for Astralis)

Sharks vs. Complexity (2-0 win for Sharks)

Day two bracket and schedule

BIG vs. Sangal (October 20, 10:30 AM ET)

ECSTATIC vs. Heroic (October 20, 1:30 PM ET)

Team One vs. MIBR (October 20, 4:30 PM ET)

Each region has only one spot on offer for a team to qualify for the Blast Fall Final. With NA favorites Complexity out of the picture, all eyes turn to Evil Geniuses who will be looking to ride the momentum of their major qualifier. One day one, Astralis had to fight a double overtime game on Nuke to close out the series. The turkish Eternal Fire squad made a valiant comeback to bring the game to overtime but seemed to run out of steam at the end.

Viewers can catch the event over at twitch.tv/blastpremier or youtube.com/BLASTPremier/live