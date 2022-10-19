Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection out now on PC: System requirements, price, and more details

As part of Sony’s initiative to bring former exclusives to PC, Uncharted has finally made its way to the platform.

Just a few days after Spider-Man: Miles Morales got a definitive release date, Uncharted is now out for PC. The Legacy of Thieves collection contains enhanced versions of A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy for PC players to experience. Priced at ‎$49.99 on Steam and Epic Games Store, fans have access to both games with key improvements in multiple areas. Aside from bumping up the resolution, the PC port also sports ultrawide support, allowing for a more immersive experience.

AMD’s Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2 has also been implemented, allowing users with older hardware to get better framerates. Partnering with Iron Galaxy Studios has allowed Naughty Dog to create a port uniquely suited to the platform. Here’s everything fans need to know about Nathan Drake’s PC debut.

Also read: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date, pre-order details, and more

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection features lenient system requirements with a GTX 960 for lowest settings

Following in the steps of Spider-Man Remastered, the Legacy of Thieves collection has relaxed system requirements. Unlike Rocksteady’s Gotham Knights, the Legacy of Thieves collection only requires a GTX 960 as a minimum requirement. Here are the complete system requirements as per the target resolution and frame rate:

Minimum requirements (720p at 30 FPS)

CPU: Intel i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 GPU: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD R9 290X (4 GB) Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 126 GB HDD

126 GB HDD OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Recommended requirements (1080p at 30 FPS)

CPU: Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD RX 570 (4 GB) Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 126 GB SSD

126 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Ultra requirements (4K Ultra at 60 FPS)

CPU: Intel i9-9900k or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

Intel i9-9900k or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16 GB)

NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16 GB) Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 126 GB SSD

126 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 64-bit

In a statement posted on Sony’s official blog, Naughty Dog shared what the PC port meant to them and the technological challenges behind making it a reality:

“The release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC is an important one for Naughty Dog, as it lets us celebrate our past and introduce a new, meaningful audience to the world of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer. But it also represents a pivotal moment for us, a chance to look ahead and expand the way we develop games, all while ensuring the level of quality our audience expects.”

The developers mentioned that they have reworked certain mini-games that required Dualshock 4-exclusive features for PC. Those without a controller can rest assured that they won’t get a compromised experience of Uncharted on PC. Going the extra mile, the developers have also included RGB support for Razer Chroma peripherals and Chroma Link alongside Logitech and Corsair mice. Available for just $49.99 on Steam and Epic Games Store fans get their hands on the Legacy of Thieves collection right now.