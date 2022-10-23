CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Showdown NA and EU Finals: Teams, schedule, and where to watch

The last CS:GO tournament before the major is about to come to a head as the Blast Premier Fall Showdown nears its end.

After four days of single-elimination battles, the final four teams of each region remain. The shocking North American bracket result sees Fluxo and MIBR fighting it out in the grand final. Over on the European side, Astralis seems to have bounced back from the RMR and found its way to the final. Meeting Astralis in the final is the Danish squad Heroic. Culminating in an all-danish final, the EU final will determine which team goes on to the Fall Final.

The North American bracket saw the elimination of favorites Complexity and Evil Geniuses. While the EU bracket wasn’t so turbulent, the exit of Team Vitality came as a surprise to many. With the last two games starting in a few hours, here’s everything fans need to know ahead of the game.

Astralis vs. Heroic and MIBR vs. Fluxo make for an unconventional Blast Premier CS:GO Showdown

Both Grand finals will commence in a few hours and here’s the exact schedule:

Astralis vs. Heroic (October 23, 1:30 PM ET)

(October 23, 1:30 PM ET) MIBR vs. Fluxo (October 23, 4:30 PM ET)

The squads for the final matchups are as follows:

Astralis

Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth

Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander (IGL)

Asger ‘Farlig’ Jensen

Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer

Mikkel ‘MistR’ Thomsen (stand-in)

Heroic

Casper ‘cadiaN’ Møller (IGL)

Martin ‘stavn’ Lund

René ‘TeSeS’ Madsen

Rasmus ‘sjuush’ Beck

Jakob ‘jabbi’ Nygaard

🇧🇷 F L U X O 🇧🇷#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/PJ7Dpk8DEY — SHOWDOWN GRAND FINALS 💥 (@BLASTPremier) October 22, 2022

MIBR

Henrique ‘HEN1’ Teles

Raphael ‘exit’ Lacerda

Matheus ‘Tuurtle’ Anhaia

Jhonatan ‘JOTA’ Willian (IGL)

Breno ‘brnz4n’ Poletto

Fluxo

João ‘felps’ Vasconcellos

Adriano ‘WOOD7’ Cerato

Vinicius ‘vsm’ Moreira

Lucas ‘lux’ Meneghini

Lucas ‘Lucaozy’ Neves

The finals will be simultaneously broadcast at twitch.tv/blastpremier and youtube.com/BLASTPremier/live. This will be the last notable CS:GO tournament before the IEM RIO Major kicks off on Monday, October 31, 2022.