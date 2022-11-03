CS:GO IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage results

As the curtain falls on the CS:GO IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage, we now have all eight qualified teams. The Legends Stage awaits for these eight squads, while the others return home empty-handed. Starting off the day was OG vs. Team Vitality which saw ZywOo shine to take his squad across the line. In a close 2-1 victory for Vitality, OG put up a strong fight on Vertigo only to lose it in Overtime. The teams traded wins on the following maps with Vitality comfortably closing it out on Dust 2.

Here’s a breakdown of every game on day four of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage.

OG, GamerLegion, and 9z fall short on the last day of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major Challengers stage

OG vs. Vitality

Maps played : Vertigo (19-17 to Vitality), Inferno (16-6 to OG), Dust 2 (16-8 to Vitality)

: Vertigo (19-17 to Vitality), Inferno (16-6 to OG), Dust 2 (16-8 to Vitality) MVP: Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut with a 1.32 rating

GamerLegion vs. Cloud9

Maps played: Overpass(13-16 to Cloud9), Mirage (13-16 to Cloud9). Decider of Ancient not required, series settled 2-0

Overpass(13-16 to Cloud9), Mirage (13-16 to Cloud9). Decider of Ancient not required, series settled 2-0 MVP: Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov with a 1.32 rating

9z vs. fnatic

Maps played: Mirage (16-11 to fnatic), Nuke (16-14 to Cloud9), Decider of Overpass not required, series settled 2-0

Mirage (16-11 to fnatic), Nuke (16-14 to Cloud9), Decider of Overpass not required, series settled 2-0 MVP: Nico ‘nicoodoz’ Tamjidi with a 1.25 rating

Final qualified teams:

Bad News Eagles

MOUZ

BIG

FURIA

Outsiders

Cloud9

Vitality

fnatic

GamerLegion faced heartbreak today as Cloud9 mounted incredible comebacks to win the series 2-0. After starting off with a 2-0 start in the bracket, GamerLegion dropped three chances to qualify, and bow out of the major. However, on the other end of the spectrum, Cloud9 is looking to recreate its Boston Major run. The squad started off 0-2 down in the bracket and clawed their way back through three bo3s to eventually qualify.

fnatic vs. 9z saw the South American squad on the back foot from the start. After getting to a slow start on Mirage, 9z managed to claw back 11 rounds to fnatic’s 16. Unfortunately on the second map of Nuke, 9z ended up fumbling their lead and ended up losing the game 16-14. With a 2-0 win, fnatic are now Legends, ready to play on Saturday, November 5, 2022. With the final results in, Furia is the only Brazilian squad in the Legends Stage. The other South American squads of Imperial, 00Nation, and 9z found themselves on the chopping block.