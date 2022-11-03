Declasse Mamba revealed as the GTA Online Prize Ride for the week (November 3): Here’s how to unlock it for free

With every new GTA Online weekly update, fans get access to a brand-new podium vehicle and Prize Ride. The latest Prize Ride to be featured in the LS Car Meet is the Declasse Mamba. Valued at around GTA $995,000, purchasing the car will set players back significantly. The classic car can be obtained by meeting the Prize Ride objective of the week. By placing in the top three in a Street Race Series race for 3 days in a row, players can unlock the car for free.

Here’s everything players need to know about the Declasse Mamba.

GTA Online Prize Ride unlock condition revealed (November 3 to November 10)

“The Mamba harks back to a simpler time in car design when the only real question was how much engine you could cram into an elegant frame before it tore itself apart. Judging from the high mortality rate Declasse hit a winning formula – but don’t take our word for it. Once you hit the freeway and feel that primal roar beneath you as the bodywork starts to disintegrate, you’ll know you made the right choice.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Visually, the Mamba is based on the AC Cobra that was produced between 1962 and 1967. The car joins the likes of the Z-Type as classic cars that are also visually stunning. While the Declasse Mamba is certainly a head-turner, its top speed isn’t too impressive. Topping out at 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h), the Declasse Mamba won’t be winning any races any time soon. Adding to its performance woes, the Mamba is an RWD car that produces a lot of wheelspin. The unbalanced center-of-gravity of the car also causes it to “fishtail” in high-speed corners, making it an unpopular racing choice.

However, the Mamba is a statement on wheels. Those into collecting classic cars in GTA Online will be thrilled to add this ride to their collection. With a side-mounted exhaust, the Mamba sets itself apart from the competition. Based on player choice, the car’s roof can also be removed. With the number of customization options on offer, players can truly make their Mamba their own. Those looking to add one to their collection can do so for free this week by completing the Prize Ride challenge.