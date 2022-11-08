CS:GO IEM Rio Major day three results: Updated bracket and matches for the last three playoff spots

The Legends Stage of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major has almost concluded. Only six teams remain, of which only three will make it to the playoffs. With Brazilian heroes Furia qualifying on day two, day three saw NAVI fight for survival, Heroic show their mettle, Vitality crash out, and more. Sprout, who played spoilsport for former Major winners FaZe, was unceremoniously eliminated by Team Spirit. Meanwhile, Outsiders displayed a dominant performance to outshine BIG in their matchup.

With only one more day of Legends Stage matches to go, Team Liquid, MOUZ, ENCE, NAVI, BIG, and Team Spirit have everything to fight for. Here’s the updated schedule for day four.

Three more playoff spots are on offer on the last day of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

Results from day three (Monday, November 7)

1-2 game: Bad News Eagles vs. Natus Vincere – NAVI eliminates BNE to earn one last shot at the playoffs

2-1 game: MOUZ vs. Outsiders – Outsiders clean sweep MOUZ to send them down to the 2-2 bracket

1-2 game: ENCE vs. Team Vitality – ENCE upset Vitality to eliminate them and move to the 2-2 bracket

2-1 game: BIG vs. fnatic – fnatic end their Major playoff drought and qualify sending BIG down to the 2-2 bracket

1-2 game: Team Spirit vs. Sprout – Team Spirit crush underdog Sprout to send them out of the tournament, giving themselves a last chance to qualify

2-1 game: Heroic vs. Team Liquid – Heroic beat Team Liquid to earn the last playoff spot of the day. Liquid has one more chance to qualify tomorrow

Updated bracket and schedule for day four (Tuesday, November 8)

2-2 qualification game: MOUZ vs. ENCE (15:00 CET)

2-2 qualification game: Natus Vincere vs. BIG (18:30 CET)

2-2 qualification game: Team Spirit vs. Team Liquid (22:00 CET)

All day four games are elimination matches and can be caught at twitch.tv/esl_csgo and twitch.tv/esl_csgob.