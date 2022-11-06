CS:GO IEM Rio Major Legends Stage day one results: Updated bracket, elimination games, and more

Day one of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major Legends Stage was filled with upsets. After a long grind through the Champions Stage, Vitality finds themselves in the 1-1 bracket while favorites FaZe Clan face elimination. BIG Clan, who is playing with a brand new member in Elias ‘s1n’ Stein, have defied all expectations and are one best-of-three away from the playoffs. Danish squad Heroic has shown dominant form in two landslide victories against Outsiders and Fnatic.

Read on for the full day two schedule of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major Legends Stage.

Former champions, FaZe Clan, face elimination on day two of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major

Check out the swiss bracket for the #IEM Rio Legends Stage as we head into round 3 of games tomorrow! 👇 pic.twitter.com/pLpW248ErT — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) November 6, 2022

Format for day two of the Legends Stage:

Teams with a 1-1 record will play best-of-ones in round 3

Teams with a 2-0 record will play best-of-threes in round 3 for a Champions Stage spot

Teams with a 0-2 record will play best-of-threes in round 3 to stay alive in the tournament, losers will be eliminated

Schedule for November 6

1-1 game: Natus Vincere vs. Team Liquid (15:00 CET)

1-1 game: Team Vitality vs. MOUZ (15:00 CET)

1-1 game: Team Spirit vs. Outsiders (16:15 CET)

1-1 game: ENCE vs. fnatic (16:15 CET)

0-2 game: FaZe Clan vs. Bad News Eagles (17:30 CET)

2-0 game: Heroic vs. Cloud9 (17:30 CET)

0-2 game: Sprout vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas (21:00 CET)

2-0 game: Furia vs. BIG (21:00 CET)

Arguably, the biggest storyline for the Legends Stage is FaZe Clan’s poor form. The former Major winners started off their campaign with a close loss to C9 and an absolute demolition at the hands of Vitality. Bad News Eagles, the team that went 3-0 in the Challengers Stage, is also facing elimination today. Hometown heroes Furia have a great opportunity to lock in a playoff spot today as well. Fans can catch all the CS:GO action over at twitch.tv/esl_csgo and twitch.tv/esl_csgob.