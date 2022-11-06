Home heroes Furia secure a playoff spot at the 2022 CS:GO IEM Rio Major

On a day filled with both heartbreak and elation, Furia delighted their home crowd with an emphatic win. Qualifying 3-0 at the CS:GO IEM Rio Major Legends Stage, Furia has officially made it to the playoffs. The arT-led squad took down BIG 2-0 to become the second team to qualify for the Champions Stage. The Brazilian squad will be joining Cloud9 in the playoffs, while reigning champions, FaZe Clan, have been eliminated. Bucking the trend of who the star players on the squad are, Yuri ‘yuurih’ Santos was the MVP with a 1.62 rating.

Here’s how Furia managed to sweep BIG and secure a playoff spot at the Major.

Furia secure a quarter-final spot with a dominant win over BIG at the CS:GO IEM Rio Major

The moment @FURIA made it to the #IEM Rio Major Champions Stage. Listen to it.#IEM pic.twitter.com/cn9edQ2SAz — FURIA ADVANCE TO CHAMPIONS STAGE 3-0 (@ESLCS) November 6, 2022

Right from the map veto, the BIG vs. Furia game seemed to favor the Brazilian squad. Set to be played on Nuke, Vertigo, and Inferno, Furia’s deep map pool was favored here. Starting off on Nuke, Furia came out the gate swinging, winning the half 9-6. Moving to the more challenging T-side, Furia kept their momentum and only allowed BIG to take three rounds. While Furia had a lights-out performance, BIG didn’t have a single player with a positive rating.

Unfortunately for BIG, map two brought no better fortune for them. Starting off on the easier CT side of Vertigo, BIG stumbled out of the gate. Taking no prisoners, Furia started off with a 5-0 lead. The German squad couldn’t keep it together on the half, only managing to post three rounds on their CT side. Swapping to the T side did no favors for the squad as they found themselves struggling for rounds. Ultimately, Furia toppled BIG 16-6 to join Cloud9 in the playoffs.

While BIG couldn’t take the win today, their tournament life is not over. The Tabsen-led squad still has two more chances to qualify. However, who they face tomorrow depends on who triumphs in the NIP vs. Sprout matchup. Viewers can catch all the action over at twitch.tv/esl_csgo and twitch.tv/esl_csgob.