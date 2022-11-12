CS:GO IEM Rio Major semifinals: Bracket, schedule, and where to watch

There’s no better time to be a CS:GO fan as we head into the semifinals of the 2022 Rio Major. Two weeks of counter-strike action culminates into three more games for fans of the sport to enjoy. In a Major that is defined by upsets, underdog MOUZ finds themselves in the semifinals. Furia kept the Brazilian dream alive and eliminated NAVI in the quarterfinals to book themselves a game against Heroic.

Here’s the complete schedule for the penultimate day of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major.

CS:GO IEM Rio Major semifinals: Outsiders vs. MOUZ and NAVI vs. Heroic to determine the finalists

THEY’VE ACTUALLY DONE IT.@FURIA MAKE THE TOP FOUR OF THE #IEM RIO MAJOR 🇧🇷🇧🇷 They ELIMINATE @natusvincere after winning 2-1! 14-16 Nuke

16-10 Ancient

16-10 Mirage pic.twitter.com/GFM1ZEsZPf — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) November 12, 2022

IEM Rio Semifinals schedule (November 12, 2022):

Semifinal 1 : Outsiders vs. MOUZ (18:00 CET or 9:00 PT)

: Outsiders vs. MOUZ (18:00 CET or 9:00 PT) Semifinal 2: Heroic vs. Furia (21:30 CET or 12:30 PT)

Semifinal one is a clash between the CIS squad of Outsiders versus the international roster of MOUZ. After a dominant showing against Cloud9, MOUZ is looking primed to take the fight to the Jame-led squad. All eyes will be on David ‘frozen’ Čerňanský who will look to continue his good form into the semifinals of the Rio Major. On the side of Outsiders, Dzhami ‘Jame’ Ali will look to better his 1.28 tournament rating, to take the win.

The biggest match of the day will arguably be Heroic vs. Furia. After blowing the roof off during the NAVI game, the Brazilian crowd will be backing home heroes Furia. However, the Cadian-led squad of Heroic will be looking to play spoilsport. Furia find themselves in their first Major semifinal and have their eyes set on the trophy at the end of the tournament. The teams departing at the quarterfinals are Cloud9, Team Spirit, fnatic, and Natus Vincere. Those looking to catch all the CS:GO action can do so over at twitch.tv/esl_csgo.