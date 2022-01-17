CSGO Roster Changes: CS Legend F0rest joins Dignitas for 2022.

F0rest extended his contract with Dignitas Gaming for the 2022 season in CSGO. The Counter-Strike legend still goes on.

Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg was born in 1988 in Sweden. Currently, he plays the role of rifler/AWPer for Dignitas Gaming.

To date, Patrick Lindberg has won 741077 USD from tournaments. Furthermore, he has stayed in the HLTV top 10 from 2010 till 2014.

The gaming genius “f0rp” a.k.a @f0rest is having a blast playing with his fellow teammates in @Dignitas! We are therefore pleased to announce that he has chosen to stay with us throughout 2022! 💯#csgo #f0rest #digi #dignitas pic.twitter.com/sSgRMbClJJ — Dignitas CS:GO (@DignitasCSGO) January 15, 2022

Patrick Lindberg has played CS as a pro for over 18 years now.

Unsurprisingly, F0rest started his career in E-Sports at a very young age. At 15, as a lesser-known team called Embrace, they won the Optihack 2005. It was the days of the Counter-Strike Source.

Eventually, in World E-Sports Masters in South Korea, he won 50000 USD with BGrip gaming. F0rest dropped out of school to continue his career in CS 1.6. But, his career really took off when he got signed by Fnatic in 2006.

Already pumping out that juicy content, this time its our voicecomms making a comeback, check it! https://t.co/FrL1CG13ls — Patrik Lindberg (@f0rest) January 13, 2022

Lindberg had a relatively successful year in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Eventually, he would win Esports player of the year in 2008. on top of that forest won multiple CS player of the year awards.

By 2010, Navi started dominating the world ESports stage. In 2011, f0rest would move to SK gaming. However, SK finished as the second highest-earning team of 2011.

Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg in CSGO.

To sum up, 2012 was a rough year for SK gaming. It was clear that the era of CS source was at an end. Ultimately, Patrik decided to pack his bags for the Counter-Strike Global Offensive.

Ninjas in Pyjamas signed him late in 2012. But, 2013 was a long year for NiP. Finally, NiP finished 2nd in the Majors at Dreamhack Winters 2013 and ESM One Katowice 2014.

Except, the fabled major for Ninjas in pyjamas would come in 2014 ESL One Cologne. F0rest maintained and stayed at his peak for two more years. He signed with Dignitas give me in 2022 after years of CSGO woes at NiP.

F0rest joined Dignitas CSGO in 2020.

Thank you to everyone who followed my journey in NiP for the past 7 years ❤️ Now I start a new journey together with my former teammates and @haIlzerk and I hope you will join me one more time to fight for the top. Its gonna be one hell of a grind but Im ready. — Patrik Lindberg (@f0rest) January 21, 2020

To date, F0rest has won one major trophy and two LAN trophies. Now, at 33 years of age, the pandemic norms have been pretty rough for Dignitas Gaming. Also, they have won only three B-Tier championships in the last 2 years.

In spite of all that, F0rest is a Living Legend. Moreover, he has dedicated half his lifetime Counter-Strike. To be honest, it is an honour to still see him play in the CSGO Pro circuit.

Hopefully, F0rest is enjoying his stay with Dignitas CSGO in 2022.

Current Dignitas CSGO 2022 roster is as follows-

f0rest Patrik Lindberg 2020-01-21 [78] friberg Adam Friberg 2020-01-21 [78] hallzerk Håkon Fjærli 2020-01-21 [78] HEAP Ludvig Alonso 2020-10-13 [83] Lekr0 Jonas Olofsson 2021-03-07 [88] pita (Coach) Faruk Pita 2021-11-26 [92]

