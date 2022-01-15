Keloqz to rejoin G2’s Valorant roster: Keloqz will replace Mixwell in the upcoming VCT Europe Challengers 2

After a disappointing performance by G2 in the VCT, Keloqz is set to replace Mixwell as a dualist. He will start playing on Jan 17th.

The valorant champions tournament 2022 for the Europe region started on 10th January. The first event was the open qualifiers for Stage 1: Challenges 1. Which lead to the challengers 1 closed qualifiers for EMEA challengers.

Due to their performance in VCT 2021, G2 was already qualified for the closed qualifiers. However, their performance in the close qualifiers was a bit disappointing as they lost both their matches.

After their disappointing performance in Challengers 1, G2 made the decision to go for a roster change. By replacing Mixwell with Keloqz as a duelist.

Also Read: Ares Buff Reactions: Tenz and other streamers react to the new Ares Buff

Keloqz rejoining the G2 Valorant Roster

Keloqz is a 19-year-old Professional Valorant player from France. He used to play the role of a duelist during the VCT 2021, where he performed quite well. However, because of a disappointing performance for G2 in the LCQ(last chance qualifiers), he was shifted to the inactive roster. But now,

He’s back! Keloqz will re-join the team as the starting duelist for Monday’s VCT Open Qualifiers in replacement for Mixwell. pic.twitter.com/gHkJjky4VT — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 14, 2022

He is back with a bang. G2 got eliminated from Challengers 1 after their losses. However, they still have a chance to make it to the EMEA Challengers, if they play well in the Europe Challengers 2. Which will start on the 17th of January 2022. In fact, they have to be the top 2 teams coming out of challengers 2 to qualify for EMEA Challengers.

Also Read: “Most of my teammates call me Viper, maybe because I’m toxic”: GMB Nats reveals which Valorant agent he would be in real life

And the EMEA Challengers will give teams the opportunity to play in Valorant Masters 2022.

And G2 is looking forward to playing in the Masters, for which they made the decision of swapping Mixwell and Keloqz. He has never disappointed in the past and maybe, this is the change required to bring G2 back into the major leagues.

But they still have a lot to work to do and a lot to prove.