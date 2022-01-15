ESports

Keloqz to rejoin G2’s Valorant roster: Keloqz will replace Mixwell in the upcoming VCT Europe Challengers 2

After a disappointing performance by G2 in the VCT, Keloqz is set to replace Mixwell…