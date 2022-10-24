CS:GO star Kjaerbye leaves Endpoint

After just four months, Kjaerbye has decided to leave Endpoint’s CS:GO team, leaving his future in the sport open.

Former Major winner Markus “⁠Kjaerbye⁠” Kjærbye has decided to end his contract with Endpoint. Citing personal reasons for the departure, the 24-year-old rifler will likely be taking a break from the sport. The man who popularized the “shaky” spray control was last seen playing CS in mid-2021. Soon after, he announced his retirement and withdrew from the sport entirely. However, earlier this year, he announced his joining of Endpoint as coach Rejin stepped into the team as well. Since leaving Astralis, Kjaerbye hasn’t seen the same level of success and stated that he faced some mental health struggles as well.

After just four months in Endpoint, it seems that personal circumstances have forced him into an early withdrawal. Read on to find both Endpoint and Kjaerbye’s statements.

Kjaerbye departs Endpoint CS:GO with a 1.00 rating in the last three months

In a statement posted on Twitter, Kjaerbye had the following to say:

“I am very grateful that Endpoint gave me the chance to come back to the thing I love most: play pro CS. The way Endpoint, my teammates and my coach Rejin welcomed me and supported me in my comeback has meant the world to me. I am sad it has to end now, but sometimes life takes unexpected turns and you simply have to follow that.”

Endpoint’s CEO, Adam Jessop, had a few parting words for Kjaerbye and his time on the team:

“It’s been great having Markus at Endpoint and we fully appreciate the professional experience and attitude he brought to the team. Though our time together was short, we achieved a lot together, most notably qualifying for ESL Pro League Season 16 and a memorable victory over Natus Vincere.”

Stating that his personal issues are keeping him from the level a pro player should deliver, Kjaerbye has decided to step back. Adam Jessop also states that the organisation and Kjaerbye maintain an amicable relationship. With Endpoint’s next tournament scheduled for November 15, the team has a few weeks to find a fifth player/stand-in. It remains to be seen who the team chooses to fill the former Major winner’s shoes.