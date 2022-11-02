CS:GO IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage day two results: Eliminated teams, updated bracket, and where to watch

In what can only be described as a thrilling day of CS:GO action, we now have two qualified teams. Day two was packed with nail-biters with multiple squads fighting for their tournament life. The highlight of the day was arguably 00Nation vs IHC, which was an absolute gauntlet. 100 rounds and four hours later, the Mongolian squad of IHC triumphed in the end. Brazilian stars Taco and Coldzera showed incredible resolve to claw back two maps to overtime. However, the resilience of IHC shone through, granting them the win. Compounding the heartbreak for the home crowd was Imperial’s loss to Cloud9, eliminating them from the tournament.

Here’s everything that went down on day two and what the bracket for day three looks like.

Home heroes 00Nation and Imperial are out of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major

Unfortunately that’s all from @zerozeronation at the #IEM Rio Major. Even though we’re saying goodbye we’d like to thank you for the special moments you created with the fans here in Brazil. It wouldn’t have been the same without you here 🇧🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/CkUEXQ7U0p — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) November 1, 2022

Results from day two (Tuesday, November 1)

1-1 game: Evil Geniuses vs. 9z – EG loses and drops to the 1-2 bracket. 9z move up to 2-1

1-1 game: Team Vitality vs. Outsiders – Outsiders upset Vitality and send them to the 1-2 bracket

1-1 game: OG vs. Furia – Furia wins in OT to move up to the 2-1 bracket

1-1 game: BIG vs. Grayhound – BIG bounces back to send Grayhound down 1-2

0-2 game: 00Nation vs. IHC – IHC narrowly manages to avoid elimination, sending 00nation out instead

2-0 game: MOUZ vs. fnatic – MOUZ qualifies for the Legends Stage while Fnatic has two more opportunities to qualify

0-2 game: Cloud9 vs. Imperial – Cloud9 saves themselves from elimination and goes up 1-2. Imperial has been eliminated

2-0 game: GamerLegion vs. Bad News Eagles – Bad News Eagles puts an end to GamerLegion’s undefeated run and qualify for the Legends Stage. GamerLegion gets two more chances to qualify.

Updated bracket and schedule for day three (Wednesday, November 2)

1-2 elimination game: OG vs. IHC (15:00 CET)

2-1 qualification game: Big vs. 9z (15:00 CET)

1-2 elimination game: Vitality vs. Grayhound (18:30 CET)

2-1 qualification game: Outsiders vs. fnatic (18:30 CET)

1-2 elimination game: Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9 (22:00 CET)

2-1 qualification game: GamerLegion vs. Furia (22:00 CET)

Fans can catch all the CS:GO action live at twitch.tv/esl_csgo and twitch.tv/esl_csgob.