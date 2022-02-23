Popular VALORANT Streamer JasonR gets slammed with Sexism allegations over Twitter by multiple women

This is not the first time its being brought up. JasonR has been accused of muting women and avoiding games with women.

Jason “jasonR” Ruchelski (born August 2, 1994) is a retired Canadian professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. He is currently a professional VALORANT player and full-time streamer.

He has quickly gained a huge following on Twitch with almost 900K followers. His YouTube has 2.01 lakh subscribers. In no way is he a small streamer as he plays with big name such as Shroud, Tarik and ShahZam. Recently he has come under the spotlight with C9 member, Annie Dro accusing him of sexism in VALORANT.

50+ women have experienced the Jason R effect. He will full screen his cam so you don’t see, then mute/dc if there is a girl on his team. He is manipulating his audience and gaslighting them by saying he crashed every time. Refuses to address any allegations as well. https://t.co/NLz7DpjEB9 — C9 Annie Dro (@Annie_Dro) February 22, 2022

Allegations of Sexism against JasonR

C9 Annie Dro tweeted that 50+ women have experienced the JasonR effect. She goes on to say that he mutes or disconnects if there is a girl on his team. She even says that he manipulates or gaslights his audience into believing that his game crashed and refuses to address any allegations as well.

Many fans replied in the comments of Jake Lucky’s tweet in favour of JasonR with mentions of his controlling wife. Many said they sympathize with him because of his controlling wife who does not want him to play with women.

It’s called being married and respecting what your wife wants. Why do ppl care this is his channel and his relationship. If my wife asked me to ban every female from my twitch channel im doing it in a heartbeat because I have to live with her for the rest of my life NOT YOU. — mOE (@m0E_tv) February 23, 2022

However, other clips have also surfaced of him clearly making sexist and misogynist remarks. Some remarks he had made earlier had got him banned from twitch too.

my sTReAM crAsHeD!!!!! in this lobby i left because there was a “””BITCH”””” IN IT!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IOxlfaV4Zz — lauren 💫 (@_heylauren) February 22, 2022

yikes this video is from.. 2018.. (for anyone asking for photo/video proof) https://t.co/OuOTRjaArF — RITA (@RobotRitaa) February 23, 2022

Imagine how bad of a person you have to be to have a quote like this exist. What a scumbag. pic.twitter.com/8667mpRoew — XSET Cal (@CalCameron_) February 22, 2022

However, we have not heard JasonR respond to any of these allegations yet. Many of other professionals have tweeted in response to these allegations.

hard to feel respected as a player seeing so many people say it should be ok to mute every woman you interact with because you have a girlfriend — C9 kat (@katsumiFPS) February 22, 2022

