When Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Declared Jalen Brunson a “Quiet Assassin”

Leading a sports franchise in New York is arguably one of the most appealing roles an athlete can take on. After all, they represent one of the most passionate fan bases in one of the world’s most iconic cities. Jalen Brunson, who has become a star in the Big Apple over the past two years, knows that feeling well. He once linked up with fellow New York legend Aaron Judge, who showered him with high praise. Only they truly understand what it means to play for the city.

Advertisement

Judge, of the Yankees, and Brunson, of the Knicks, met at a baseball game last year. For New Yorkers, seeing the two together was a sight to behold.

Brunson has breathed new life into the Knicks franchise, with his arrival in 2022 coinciding with the team’s resurgence. Judge, like most in the city, has taken notice and believes Brunson fully deserves the admiration Knicks fans have for him. In fact, in an interview earlier this year, he summed up perfectly the kind of player Brunson is.

“He’s a quiet assassin,” Judge said, per the New York Post. “He goes out there, does his job. It’s pretty impressive to see and fun to watch, especially in New York.”

The Yankees‘ Right Fielder made these comments amid the Knicks’ Conference Semi-Finals bout against the Boston Celtics. Judge really wanted to see a game, but wasn’t able to because his own matches coincided with the Knicks’ home games.

That said, he kept a close eye on what Brunson was doing at the Garden. Judge not only praised his performances that led New York to its first Conference Finals in over 20 years, but also commended him for being a family man.

“Seems like a great guy,” Judge stated. “He also had his whole family there, which I think speaks volumes about the type of person he is… He was just cool, calm, and collected on the field, which is kind of how he is out there on the basketball court.”

Brunson was one of the driving forces behind the Knicks’ return to relevance in the 2025–26 season. He averaged nearly 30 points per game in the playoffs and kept the Garden buzzing throughout. Sure, the loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals must have stung, but when it comes to Brunson’s era in New York, this feels like just the beginning.

Brunson is currently tied to the organization through 2028 and will rightfully earn around $39 million per year while representing one of the NBA’s most storied franchises. The question now is whether the “quiet assassin” can deliver a championship to New York. Judge, who has spent his entire career with the Yankees, will certainly be hoping so.