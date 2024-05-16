Jaylen Brown Unfollowing Model Rubi Rose Has NBA Twitter Up In Arms: “Locking The F**k In”

Jaylen Brown has been criticized quite often since he signed the largest deal in NBA history. For the smallest errors made by him, naysayers are ready to rip him apart. However, social media seemed to be proud of the Boston Celtics star for a change. After Brown’s latest social media activity, fans are convinced that he doesn’t want any distractions during the ongoing Playoffs.

A popular X (formerly “Twitter”) account, @theNBAalert, is best known for reporting all the social media activities of NBA players, coaches, and teams. The same user claimed that Jaylen Brown unfollowed rapper Rubi Rose on X.

The news of Brown unfollowing the 26-year-old has gotten the basketball community excited. According to fans, the move implies that the three-time All-Star doesn’t want any distractions during the most important part of the season. Hence, several enthusiasts are convinced about the Boston Celtics’ chances of lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy in mid-June.

Prior to tonight, Jaylen Brown and Rubi Rose were not linked romantically. However, it is worth noting that the news of the NBA superstar unfollowing Rose on social media was followed by the latter posting a cryptic graphic. As seen in the embed below, the rapper suggested that men who “cheat” deserved to die.

In all probabilities, this post confirms that Brown ended his relationship with Bernice Burgos before linking up with Rubi Rose.

Jaylen Brown was rumored to be in a relationship with an aged social media influencer

There is not a lot known about Jaylen Brown’s romantic life. However, sources have been able to identify certain women who may have been in a relationship with the All-Star.

Before the rumors of his relationship with Rubi Rose, Brown was reportedly in a relationship with Suzie Micael, a UK-based model. Apart from the two following on social media they had also been spotted on the same occasions. According to TMSPN, a source disclosed some details about the two:

“When Jaylen invited Suzie to be his date to his birthday party, she knew the relationship was for real,” says our source. Our source continued to tell us they also attended Marcus Smart’s wedding together, but at that point it wasn’t exclusive.

JB became one of the most talked-about players in the league earlier in 2023. Unfortunately, these conversations had nothing to do with his performance on the court. Instead, fans couldn’t help but express shock after learning that the 6ft 6 swingman was dating a 43-year-old social media influencer–Bernice Burgos.

The age difference didn’t leave social media stunned as much as the fact that Burgos is a grandmother.

With the two stopped being seen together coupled with the fact that they unfollowed on social media, it was assumed that the duo split up.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jaylen Brown does decide to address the ongoing rumors about his relationship with Rubi Rose.